Woodward to Keynote Auto Care Association Legislative Summit

The Auto Care Association is hosting the 2017 Auto Care Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 3-4.

Keynoting the summit is Bob Woodward, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Washington Post associate editor. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the most pressing issues facing the auto care industry and participate in pre-scheduled meetings with policymakers from Capitol Hill.

“While there are other fly-ins and legislative summits in the nation’s capital, the Auto Care Legislative Summit is the only summit that is exclusively focused on the specific issues and business of the independent auto care industry,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Strong participation in the summit will help to promote the economic and political importance of the auto care industry to legislators, many of them new, on Capitol Hill.”

The Auto Care Legislative Summit will take place at the Washington Court Hotel, 525 New Jersey Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001. The cost for Auto Care Association members is $295 and $595 for non-members.

To view a full agenda and to register, visit autocare.org/summit.