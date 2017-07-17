News/Women in Auto Care
July 17, 2017

Women in Auto Care Seeking 2017 Women of the Year Nominations

Women in Auto Care is accepting nominees for the annual Women of the Year Awards—including Auto Care Woman of the Year, Female Shop Owner of the Year, and Auto Care Woman of Excellence.

“The Women of the Year Awards honor three outstanding female leaders who have made significant contributions to the auto care community,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, president of Women in Auto Care. “If you know someone who has been an inspiration or has been a positive influence in the industry, honor them with a Women of the Year nomination.”

The award recipients will be recognized on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. in the Venetian Casanova Rooms, during the AAPEX Show, with the annual Women in Auto Care reception immediately following.

The awards are open to women who have made a significant impact in the auto care industry with specific requirements for each individual award. The deadline for entries is Sept. 1, 2017.

For more information and to nominate someone, visit www.womeninautocare.org/awards.

