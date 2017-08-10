Women in Auto Care Announces Date for 2018 Winter Leadership Conference

Women in Auto Care, formerly Car Care Council Women’s Board, has announced that its 2018 Winter Leadership Conference will be hosted Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, 2018 at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Women in Auto Care had a very successful conference in Nashville this past month and now we are heading to Scottsdale in January to continue the growth in leadership of female professionals,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, president of Women in Auto Care. “We had record breaking attendance in Nashville and we anticipate an even larger turnout for our winter conference. We encourage all members to bring a colleague and introduce them to our strong and vibrant community.”

Past conferences have focused on personal development areas such as communication and creating a presence, as well as leadership. Industry trends are also a key component of the conference agenda. From telematics to Capitol Hill, miles driven and the future of vehicles, the industry trend presentations provide valuable insight to all attendees and their businesses.

The conference is open to all professionals in the auto care industry. Online registration will be available in October, along with a detailed agenda.