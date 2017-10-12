Women in Auto Care Announces 2017 Women of the Year Award Winners

Women in Auto Care has announced the recipients of its 2017 Women of the Year Awards, including Auto Care Woman of the Year, Auto Care Woman of Excellence and Female Shop Owner of the Year.

All three awards will be presented Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the Women in Auto Care executive committee during a press conference at The Venetian, during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX).



Laura Soave, senior vice president, chief marketing and communications officer at Federal-Mogul Motorparts, has been chosen as the 14th annual Auto Care Woman of the Year. Carolyn Coquillette, owner and master technician of Luscious Garage, has been named 2017 Female Shop Owner of the Year and Jill Trotta, director of the automotive group at RepairPal has been named 2017 Auto Care Woman of Excellence.



“We are pleased to have the opportunity to celebrate three accomplished women who share a passion for the automotive industry, a drive for excellence and a mission to mentor the next generation,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, president, Women in Auto Care. “I’m honored to have them represent our Women in Auto Care brand for years to come.”



The Woman of the Year is chosen based on her significant leadership and contributions to the auto care community throughout her career. Female Shop Owner of the Year is given to an outstanding woman who has a proven record of excellence in the automotive service industry, and the Woman of Excellence is the Women in Auto Care associate who has provided recent outstanding contributions to the auto care industry.

