WIX Filters Wins Brand Engagement Award

Arnold Motor Supply honored WIX Filters with the 2017 Brand Engagement Award by during the Merrill Company 90th anniversary celebration.

The Brand Engagement Award recognizes consistent and dynamic branding from partners. WIX Filters was awarded the honor for all-encompassing branding, from the packaging of each part, to the sales materials placed throughout stores and WIX Filters sales events.

“We are honored to receive this award from such a valued partner,” said Jeff Blocher, director of sales for WIX. “The WIX team strives to continually advance the quality of effective branding for each of our partners, and we are thrilled to share this accomplishment with the entire team.”