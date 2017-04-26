WIX Filters to Unveil Commemorative Logo for 50 Years in Racing

In celebration of 50 years in racing, WIX Filters plans to unveil a commemorative logo with partner Kalitta Motorsports during the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on April 28.

The logo will be unveiled on J.R. Todd’s Camry Funny Car at the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Team Kalitta will also display the logo on all its cars throughout the year as a new partner for WIX in 2017.

“For the past 50 years, racing has provided WIX with one of the toughest testing grounds for our filters and the technology behind them,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX Filters. “Our engineers have long developed solutions to unique problems faced in the grueling conditions of professional motorsports. We are thrilled to celebrate our history this year.”

Racing legend Richard Petty started WIX’s racing history by using WIX filters in 1967. The following year, WIX became an industrial member of the National Association of Stock Car Racing, and in the 1969 NASCAR season, WIX cars won 13 of 14 Super Speedway races of 400 miles or more.

Today, WIX Filters has numerous involvements in motorsports, including: the 2017 sponsor of Martin Truex, Jr. and Erik Jones with Furniture Row Racing; J.R. Todd, Doug Kalitta, Troy Coughlin, Jr., Alexis DeJoria and Shawn Langdon with Kalitta Motorsports; and GRC Dreyer & Reinbold Racing drivers, Alex Keyes, Travis PeCoy and Christian Brooks.

WIX will also post updates about its 50th racing anniversary across social media.