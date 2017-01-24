WIX Filters Partners with Furniture Row Racing

WIX Filters has partnered with the Denver-based Furniture Row Racing team as a key technical partner. With the partnership, WIX will have a primary and associate sponsorship role with the team during the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“The competitive spirit of racing is a perfect reflection of our own commitment to excellence, and our new partnership with Furniture Row Racing is an exciting continuation of our longstanding support of the teams and drivers who share our love of hard work, determination, and high-performing engines,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “It’s going to be an exciting 2017 season, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the track.”

Furniture Row Racing member Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Toyota Camry will carry the WIX Filters primary paint scheme during the July 16 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Additionally, WIX Filters will have its logo placed under the hood and on the C-post of Truex’s racecar and on the chest of his firesuit during the 2017 season.

Furniture Row Racing’s No. 77 Toyota Camry, driven by rookie Erik Jones, will also feature the WIX Filters logo under the hood and on the B-post, as well as on the sleeve of Jones’ firesuit.