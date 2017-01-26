News/Motorsports
January 26, 2017

WIX Filters Named Official Filters of Kalitta Motorsports

WIX Filters has entered a technical and associate sponsorship with Kalitta Motorsports as a chief technical partner for the 2017 season.wixracecar

Through the sponsorship agreement, WIX has been named the Official Filters of Team Kalitta, which competes in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).

“Our partnership with Kalitta Motorsports is a continuation of a great history with cars competing in NHRA, and reflects the shared value of high-performing engines,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “We’re looking forward to a successful season with the entire Kalitta team.”

J.R. Todd will be WIX Filters’ lead NHRA driver and his DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car will feature associate branding from WIX. The care will debut at the Feb. 10 Circle K Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.

WIX Filters will also have logos on team cars driven by Troy Coughlin Jr., Alexis DeJoria, Doug Kalitta and Paul Lee.

