Wix Adds Three National Trainers

Wix Filters has promoted three district sales managers—Jerry Parker, Tom DeLaus, and Clayton Kannas—to the newly created role of Wix brand national trainers. The role is designed to help educate sales manager and elevate customer communications across the country.

While continuing to manage their respective districts, the new brand trainers will primarily be responsible for training each new hire during the onboarding process, Wix said. They will also educate district sales managers and sales representatives to ensure consistency and proper understanding of the Wix Filters brand.

“With the addition of brand national trainers, we will be able to more effectively educate over 80 Wix Filters sales representatives and in turn, their customers,” said Mike Harvey, national sales manager for Wix. “The commitment to exceptional service and continuing education that we provide to our customers and consumers begins in house. This emphasis on training will benefit our sales team and customer alike, and we’re looking forward to rolling out the program under the outstanding leadership of Jerry, Tom and Clayton.”

For more information on Wix, please visit www.wixfilters.com.