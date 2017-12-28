Infographic: What You Need to Know About Winter Tires

In the U.S., there isn’t a federal law that states you have to buy winter tires. But you know it may be a good idea for your customer, especially if you’re located in the north.

So, how do you explain the benefits of winter tires to a customer?

Mark Dressekie, the owner of wheel refurbishment center First Aid Wheels in London, is here to help. Dressekie created a consumer-facing infographic that explains what you need to know about winter tires, their characteristics and benefits among other useful information for tire dealers and drivers.

Dressekie explained that it is recommended that drivers have winter tires when the temperature falls below 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsius).

But he cautioned that even though having winter tires isn’t legally required, drivers should opt for them so that they can experience better grip and control in icy or snowy conditions.

Topics covered in the infographic include: When should you get fitted for winter tires, winter tire technologies, advice for buying winter tires, tip for driving in snow and information on other winter driving aids.

To download the infographic, right click on the photo in this post and save the image.