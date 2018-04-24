Wilson County Tire & Retreading Expands to Meet Demand

Wilson County Tire & Retreading, a Marangoni Tread North America dealer, has finished a major expansion, according to the Tire Retread & Information Bureau.

The business, based in Middle Tennessee, added 10,800 square feet to their facility due to its rapid growth, Marangoni said. The company began operating in the spring of 2014 and uses an advanced Marangoni pre-cured retread system called the Ringtread (The Splice-Less Retread) system.

Their rapid growth and the 10,800sf addition to their facility is a consequence of their unwavering commitment to those needs and as a result, a long term expansion goal was realized early.

“We are pleased and excited about our expansion as this will allow us the opportunity to continue to offer the highest quality remanufactured commercial tires in the market,” said Rick Majewski, the company’s vice president of operations. “Our success has always been and will continue to be a result of our deep-seated sense of attention to detail, high-quality products and services and our associate’s customer first attitude. We are so thankful and appreciative to all of our customers for our continued growth and we look forward to meeting their quality and service expectations long into the future.”

With the newly expanded 38,000 square foot facility, customers have access to a wider variety of products and services including: