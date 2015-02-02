TBC Brands is expanding its light truck tire program with the introduction of the Wild Trail family of highway and all-terrain product lines.

According to TBC, the Wild Trail program targets dealers seeking a comprehensive single source product solution at the economy price point level.

The company will release the Wild Trail Touring CUV, Wild Trail Commercial LT and Wild Trail All-Terrain lines on a rolling basis beginning in February.

The Wild Trail Touring CUV highway all-season line features 20 metric sizes in 16 to 20 inch wheel diameters for SUVs, crossovers and pickups. The Wild Trail Commercial LT line offers nine LT sizes in 15 to 18 inch wheel diameters for full-size pickups and commercial van applications. The Wild Trail All-Terrain features 22 metric and LT sizes in 15 to 20 inch wheel diameters.

“The Wild Trail program is the perfect solution for dealers who want to confidently offer their budget-minded customers high quality, durable, and long running light-truck tires at a very affordable price,” said Jon Vance, TBC Brands vice president of product marketing. “And by offering three great lines in both highway and all-terrain designs, Wild Trail gives dealers an easy one-stop shop solution to efficiently address their product needs in the economy light truck and SUV segments.”

The Wild Trail program is available through TBC Brand’s Core Brand programs for the replacement tire market.