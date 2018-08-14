News/Car Repair
August 14, 2018

Who are Car Repair Shops’ Biggest Competitors?

While many automotive repair shops believe they don’t have competitors, others said they look to specialty repair shops as those to look out for, according to automotive market research firm IMR Inc.

IMR asked independent automotive repair shops who they perceive to be their biggest competitors. While 51% said they have no competitors the majority of the 49% who had competitors worry about specialty repair shops taking their business. Another 33% of respondents said they think of other independent repair shops as their competitors and 26% said new car dealerships are their competitors.

To access the data and learn more about the study, click here.

 

