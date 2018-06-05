Wheel Pros Acquires Gorilla Automotive Products

Wheel Pros, a designer, marketer and distributor of branded automotive aftermarket wheels, performance tires and accessories, has completed its acquisition of Amcor Industries, Inc. (d/b/a Gorilla Automotive Products), a designer and distributor of branded automotive aftermarket lug nuts and wheel locks. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Gorilla designs, manufactures and sells branded lug nuts, wheel lock and accessories to retailers across North America, adding a complementary portfolio of aftermarket accessories to Wheel Pros’ expanding selection of products. Wheel Pros currently serves more than 10,000 retailers with a global network of 33 distribution centers spanning North America and Australia. The company has a portfolio of 12 proprietary brands with more than 300 custom wheel styles, including some of the most recognized designs in the industry.

“We are excited to welcome Gorilla to the Wheel Pros family,” said Jody Groce and Randy White, co-founders and co-CEOs of Wheel Pros. “Gorilla has spent more than 40 years building its brand into the leader in aftermarket lug nuts and wheel locks with an unparalleled focus on quality. We look forward to offering enhanced services to Gorilla’s existing customers, as well as introducing new customers to Gorilla’s high-quality products through our global network of distribution centers.”

Clearlake Capital’s José E. Feliciano, co-founder and managing partner, and Colin Leonard, partner, said the acquisition of Gorilla is “highly complementary” to Wheel Pros’ existing products.

“With this acquisition, Wheel Pros adds another iconic brand to its broad portfolio,” they said. “This acquisition illustrates how Clearlake partners withworld-classs management teams to deploy its O.P.S. approach and execute on an accretive acquisition strategy.”