July 24, 2017

Western PA Tire Dealer Association Baseball Tickets Available

The Western Pennsylvania Tire Dealer Association has planned a group tailgate for the Aug 19 Pittsburgh Pirates game.

The association has reversed a block of seats in section 305 for members. The game starts at 4:05pm on Aug 19 and tickets are $29.50 each, which will include a tailgate in one of he neighboring tailgate lots.

There are only 100 tickets available. For information please contact Ron Fischer at 412-496-6269 or email [email protected] to reserve tickets.

