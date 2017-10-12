WELD Racing Acquires Forgestar Performance Wheels

WELD Racing has acquired Forgestar Performance Wheels in order to position both brands for a stronger future in the custom, tuner, and boutique aftermarket wheel industry according to the company.

“We are pleased to add Forgestar Performance Wheels to the WELD Racing family,” said Norm Young, president and CEO of WELD Racing. “Both WELD and Forgestar have a great reputation among enthusiasts and racers on the street and on the track. The two brands will compliment each other in numerous ways such as design, engineering, and manufacturing.”

Forgestar Performance Wheels will retain its Anaheim, California location and continue to create and provide their custom wheels with unique offsets and widths.

“With their increased engineering and production resources, WELD Racing is the ideal partner to continue Forgestar’s growth,” said Vincent Wong, vice president of lifestyle business unit for WELD Racing. “With the added support, we will be able to push the boundaries of wheel manufacturing and continue to reinvent this exciting product segment.”