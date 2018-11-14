News/Wegmann Automotive USA
November 14, 2018

Wegmann Automotive Raises $1,000 for No-Shave November Cancer Awareness

The male staff on the Wegmann Automotive team participated in a “Stache of the Show” contest to raise money for cancer research organizations and spread cancer awareness.

At the 2018 SEMA Show, the Wegmann Automotive team banded together to raise $1,000 through the art of facial hair.

During the four-day trade show, visitors at the booth could vote on the “Stache of the Show” one of the company’s male staffers grew if they made a donation to No-Shave November, an organization that encourages men to take a month-long journey to forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. With the proceeds from the awareness campaign, the organization donates to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Fight Colorectal Cancer and Prevent Cancer Foundation.

To learn more or make a donation, visit https://no-shave.org.

Wegmann Automotive USA Inc. is a wheel balance weight supplier in North America and the parent company of the Hofmann Power Weight and Perfect Equipment wheel weight brands. For more information about its products, visit www.wegmann-automotive.com.

 

