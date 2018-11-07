Wegmann Automotive Introduces New Plasteel Wheel Weight at SEMA 2018

Wegmann Automotive’s Plombco brand introduced a new version of its Plasteel wheel weight at the 2018 SEMA Show.

The new wheel weight features a steel core encased in a plastic outer shell that acts as a buffer between the steel and the softer aluminum wheel. It features a curved profile and Hybrid-lock design that allows for it to fit tight and precise against the wheel.

Jerilyn Henegar, Wegmann Automotive’s senior marketing specialist, said the weight was developed to enhance the first version of the Plasteel wheel weight. During its development, the company worked with shops to ensure the new product was a good fit.

“We were focusing on what the customer was asking for,” said Jerilyn Henegar, Wegmann Automotive’s senior marketing specialist. “The people that use it (Plasteel) love it. There are people that have been using Plasteel for a long time and appreciate its clip retention and that the product is easy to use… So, we listened to what everyone was saying, and we adjusted the features, and we got some feedback during the process.”

The weight also features an Alumi-Flake finish to better blend in with alloy wheels. Its plastic shell makes the weight scratch-resistant and non-corrosive. The new version of the Plasteel wheel weight will be available in 2019.