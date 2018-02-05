Walmart Recognizes Giti Tire with Manufacturing Award

Not long after the Giti Tire (USA) Ltd. plant in Chester County, South Carolina, began producing passenger and light truck tires for the U.S. market, the company has now been recognized with a U.S. Manufacturing Award from Walmart for its strong commitment to produce American-made tires.

Giti Tire was recognized by the largest retailer in the world and honored before many thousands of Walmart suppliers as the winner of the 2017 award.

The award, presented to the tire company on Jan. 31 at the Walmart Supplier Growth Forum in Bentonville, Arkansas, is specifically for offshore manufacturers who have initiated manufacturing operations in the U.S. It is all part of Walmart’s America At Work Campaign. Walmart is committed to supporting the communities and creating jobs by purchasing an additional $250 billion in US manufactured, assembled and grown goods by 2023. The South Carolina plant for Giti is expected to employ 1,700.

“We are thrilled to now be manufacturing American made tires for American consumers,” said Julianto Djajadi, executive vice president of business operations for Giti Tire (USA), who accepted the award on behalf of the tire company. “This award is an acknowledgement of a great team effort, demonstrating Giti’s commitment to the North American market.”