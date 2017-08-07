Wade Kawasaki Begins SEMA Board Chairman Term

Wade Kawasaki, president and COO of the Coker Group, was recently sworn in as the Chairman of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Board of Directors during the SEMA Installation and Gala in Pomona, Calif.

Kawasaki has been a SEMA member for more than 35 years, and he has previously been on the board of directors for three consecutive terms. He has spent the last two years as the chairman-elect, after winning the election in 2015. His two-year term as chairman of the SEMA Board of Directors will continue through July 2019.

“I am honored and excited to start my term as chairman, following so many industry icons who have held this position before me,” said Kawasaki. “I am passionate about the automotive aftermarket and I have experienced the challenges faced by every business in our industry. My mission as chairman is to ensure the continued success of our industry.”

Kawasaki’s list of achievements include winning SEMA’s Person of the Year Award, Chairman’s Service Award, and Young Executive of the Year Award, among other industry accolades. Most recently, Kawasaki received SEMA SBN’s Athena Award and was inducted into the SEMA Hall of Fame.

Kawasaki will continue his role as president and COO of the Coker Group during his two-year term as SEMA Board chairman.