Voxx Products Promotes Gavin Horlick to President

Voxx Products, a design, manufacturing and distribution company of custom wheels, has announced that Gavin Horlick has been promoted to president of the company.

Horlick has been employed by the company since 2003 and worked in several areas including sales, product design, warehousing and operations. He recently served as vice president and COO for the company and is a member of the SEMA Wheel & Tire Council executive committee. Horlick replaces the founder and current president who will remain with the company serving as chairman.

“I see continued growth for Voxx through our new “Fast to Market” shipping platform and the innovative styles we have recently introduced,” Horlick said in an interview during SEMA week. “We are continuing our efforts to develop wheels that allow our customers to reduce inventory while offering the latest styling consumers ask for.”

Voxx designs and produces wheels for passenger cars, SUV, light duty & off-road trucks, hot rod, ATV/UTV and golf carts under various house brands including Voxx, B/G Rod Works, G-FX, Voxx Replica and various private label brands. Voxx markets wheels in North America primarily through tire-related retail and wholesale companies.