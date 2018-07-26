Vogue Tyre Mourns Passing of CEO and Chairman Joel Fischer

Vogue Tyre & Rubber Co has announced the passing of long-time CEO and Chairman Joel Fischer after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

In a statement, the company cites Fischer as a driving force in the building of the company’s success and culture. He started in 1954 as the company’s only salesperson, traveling across the country, often with his wife Lucile.

“He often told me that he had to sell at least 7 tires a day to break even,” said Greg Hathcock, president of Vogue Tyre.

Fischer retired from the company in 1997, but stayed on as CEO and chairman until his passing.

“Joel made sure that Vogue treated its employees right, and it was his idea to set up the Profit-Sharing plan that has benefited over 60 years’ worth of Vogue employees. He always conducted himself with integrity and humility, despite his significant professional achievements. He retired from Vogue in 1997 but continued to serve as CEO and as Chairman of the Board of Directors until his passing,” the company said in a statement.

Outside of work, Fischer was an avid golfer and former college basketball player, who chose to play at USC rather than UCLA’s new and unproven coach– the legendary John Wooden. He as a former United States Airforce colonel. He was known to have a great passion for the business and people of Vogue Tyre.

Joel will be dearly missed by his family, who came to know his great sense of humor and benefited from his insights, experience, and generosity with his time. Joel is survived by his wife of 67+ years, Lucile, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces & nephews. A memorial service will take place this fall in Palm Desert, California, but details have not yet been finalized. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following non-profit association:

Eisenhower Health—Attention Foundation

39000 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-773-1888