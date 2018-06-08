News/Dealer Tools
June 8, 2018

Vogue Tyre Launches Redesigned Ordering System

Vogue Tyre Launches Redesigned Ordering System

Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company is launching its redesigned online ordering system VNET. The new system allows customers the flexibility to create and place warehouse orders quickly and efficiently. In addition to the mobile- and tablet-friendly design, innovative features include:

  • Real time item inventory and pricing
  • Detailed product information and corresponding photos
  • Universal Product Search
  • Quick and easy checkout process
  • A live help system.

“We spent a lot of time talking with our salesforce and our customers on what features they wanted to see the most, what was one thing they just had to have,” said JP Davy, web and mobile director for Vogue Tyre. “We then focused on those things until we had it right, perfecting how the workflow looked and felt. I’ve seen other systems that Tier 1 tire manufacturers have, and I can tell you that it is the most advanced wholesale ordering system of any tire manufacturer out there, and by far the easiest to use on any device.”

For prompt delivery, Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company operates distribution warehouses in Mount Prospect, Illinois (headquarters); Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas, Texas, and Los Angeles, California.

