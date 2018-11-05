News/Fall Promotion
November 5, 2018

Vogue Tyre Announces Fall Promotion

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Vogue Tyre and Rubber is giving back to its customers and dealers with its “Fall Signature Sales Event,” which offers consumers a rebate of $75 with the purchase of a set of four Vogue Signature V Black Tyres.

The rebate is available through Nov. 30 at participating Vogue dealers nationwide and select online retailers. Details of the promotion can be found here.

“Our exclusive Vogue tire dealers continue to have tremendous sales and profit growth with the Signature V Black line of tires for cars, SUV’s, crossovers and trucks,” said Brian Fjeldsted, Vogue Tyre’s vice president of marketing. “Our great dealer partners are excited for this event and have increased their stocking levels to take advantage of this great offer. Now is a great time for their customers to experience the best-in-class safety of the Vogue Signature V Black and get an added bonus of a $75 rebate.”

Vogue Signature V tires are its UHP tires designed for the drivers of premium performance vehicles who are looking to combine V or W-speed rating, all-season traction, the VogueTech Comfort Ride design and VogueTech Whisper tuning for a quiet and comfortable ride. Vogue Signature V comes with a 60,000-mile warranty, along with a “30 Day Buy and Try” guarantee for added assurance for customers. For more information about the Vogue Signature V, please visit http://www.voguetyre.com/SignatureV.

