VIS Releases 6-Inch Flapwheels

VIS has launched new 6-inch flapwheels for the VIS-Polish Robotic Wheel Polisher.

These new flapwheels offer an injection molded hub, a flapwheel securement ring, a new type of sanding paper and better longevity, VIS said.

“We are excited to offer these flapwheels to our valued customers,” said Mark Keegans, vice president of sales and service, VIS. “Many of our current customers have expressed their preference for our 6-inch flapwheels. Through in field testing at several customer sites the comments were repeated time and time again that ‘these flapwheels are great!’”

The new 6-inch hub offers customers the flexibility of a 5-inch hub with the rigidness of an 8-inch hub, all in one size, VIS adds.

According to VIS, the new flapwheels have undergone more than 1,000 hours of testing. For more information, visit EverythingPolish.com.