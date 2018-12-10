News/diagnostic tool
December 10, 2018

VIS Introduces New Product Video for VIS-Check Diagnostic Machine

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Nokian Tyres Opens New Nashville Headquarters

Pirelli Announces Grand Prix Tire Compounds for 2019 

Kumho Tire USA Appoints Samuel Choi As New CEO

Maxxis Tires Adds TireGet as Authorized Online Retailer

Applied Computer Resources Releases Bay-masteR Tech Shop Management Software

Snap-on Heavy-Duty Parts Washer Automates Cleaning to Save Time

Cooper Opens Distribution Center in Mississippi

Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate SUV Tires Sold in Canada

AME Introduces New Seized Wheel Solution for Tractor Trailers

Nexen Tire Selected as OE on 2019 Volkswagen Jetta


Vehicle Inspection Systems (VIS) has debuted a new product video for the VIS-Check diagnostic machine.

On the market since 1994, the VIS-Check is a performance-based brake tester combined with a dynamic road simulator that automates the inspection of brakes, steering and suspension components of heavy trucks, transit buses, school buses, motor homes and more.

“The VIS-Check is an incredible machine with outstanding inspection capabilities. This new video is an up-to-date way of displaying those features,” said Mark Keegans, vice president of sales and marketing. “With different models available to work in any type of facility, the VIS-Check is a great addition to any service shop, maintenance facility or enforcement agency.”

As partner to the recently updated VIS-Polish media materials, the new VIS-Check video is a streamlined and dynamic representation of the abilities of the machine. The 1-minute video is a summarized look at the full VIS-Check process including assessing braking force and evaluating steering and suspension components.

The video can be viewed at www.vischeck.net/vis-check or the Vehicle Inspection Systems YouTube channel.

Show Full Article