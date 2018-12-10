VIS Introduces New Product Video for VIS-Check Diagnostic Machine



Vehicle Inspection Systems (VIS) has debuted a new product video for the VIS-Check diagnostic machine.

On the market since 1994, the VIS-Check is a performance-based brake tester combined with a dynamic road simulator that automates the inspection of brakes, steering and suspension components of heavy trucks, transit buses, school buses, motor homes and more.

“The VIS-Check is an incredible machine with outstanding inspection capabilities. This new video is an up-to-date way of displaying those features,” said Mark Keegans, vice president of sales and marketing. “With different models available to work in any type of facility, the VIS-Check is a great addition to any service shop, maintenance facility or enforcement agency.”

As partner to the recently updated VIS-Polish media materials, the new VIS-Check video is a streamlined and dynamic representation of the abilities of the machine. The 1-minute video is a summarized look at the full VIS-Check process including assessing braking force and evaluating steering and suspension components.