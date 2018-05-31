VIS Announces New Marketing Manager

Vehicle Inspection Systems has announced that Chelsey Carrigan has been added to the company’s marketing team as the new marketing manager.

Prior to joining the VIS team, Chelsey was a marketing coordinator for Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band. With the band, she has managed their social media campaigns, coordinated their conferences and booth events and developed media content on a variety of platforms. She also spent 9 years with Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in various supervisory roles. Chelsey is a graduate of the University of North Texas.

“I am excited to join the Vehicle Inspection Systems team and look forward to applying my previous experience in the marketing field to help VIS continue their success in the transportation industry,” Chelsey said.

Her focus will be promoting VIS’ products including the VIS-Polish, VIS-Check and the BrakeMate as well as generating new business through online and print marketing campaigns.

“Chelsey’s experience working with a publicly traded company as well as non-profit organizations will help VIS further develop branding strategies,” said Mark Keegans, VIS vice president of sales and marketing. “We will leverage Chelsey’s experience to pass along marketing tips and tricks to our dealers. Her experience dealing with online campaigns and event planning logistics will be utilized with our dealers and business partners. We are very excited to add Chelsey to the team to help advance our role in the industry with new products and services and help our customers grow their business.”

Chelsey enjoys performing with Central Florida Sounds of Freedom as a clarinet player and attending college football games. Chelsey is based out of VIS’ Headquarters in Orlando, FL. She can be reached via email at [email protected].