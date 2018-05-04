Vehicle Inspection Systems (VIS) has added a new business development manager.

Brigette Engstrom has joined the VIS team to further develop the company’s portfolio of regional, national and international accounts. She brings 20 years of service and results-driven sales experience to her new role and will focus on growing market share in the tire industry.

“I am extremely pleased to be a part of the VIS family and look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead,” she said. “My excitement about this new chapter is in partnering with our customers to take their dangerous, dirty and labor-intensive maintenance functions and automating them through the innovative VIS product line. Safer, cleaner and more money to the bottom line for our customers is very desirable in the transportation sector.”

The rollout of VIS’ go-to market strategy will beEngstrom’s priority in the states of Texas and Oklahoma to start. Her focus will be promoting wheel-end safety products including the VIS-Polish, VIS-Check and the BrakeMateTM.

“Brigette’s experience working within the tire industry will be advantageous as VIS grows,” said Mark Keegans, vice president of VIS. “With Brigette on the team, our expertise in the commercial wheel industry will strengthen as we provide more feet on the ground. The VIS team is pleased to have Brigette on board.”