Virginia Tire Recognizes Excellence at 2017-18 Awards Breakfast

Virginia Tire & Auto celebrated its 2017-2018 Awards Breakfast on February 9th at the Marriott Westfield in Chantilly, Virginia, recognizing the dedication and work of the company’s top performers. The award recipients were chosen based on nominations from their peers.

“Trust, integrity, professionalism – these values are not aspirational. These are at the core of who we are and have been for 40 years. The Awards Breakfast honors individuals who exemplify these values every day,” says Julie Holmes, President at Virginia Tire & Auto.

The 2017-2018 award recipients include:

Hospitality Award Recipient:

Renato Cruz, South Riding

Development Award Recipients:

Ed Mitchell, Ashburn Farms

Soukseurn Sorlouangsana, Centreville

Growth Award Recipients:

Javier Benitez, Ashburn Farms

Tre Quarles, Broadlands

Cindy Martinez, Central Business Office

VTA Spirit Award Recipient:

John Shearer, Call Center

General Service Award Recipients:

Dale Williams, Bristow

Tavis Brumfield, Broadlands

Boyan Nikolov, Dulles

Kevin Collins, One Loudoun

Dan Davidson, Springfield

Team Player Award Recipients:

Daniel Stribling, Centreville

Tin Win, Chantilly

Chris Dutton, Dulles

In addition to recognizing individual award recipients, we also honor our Apprentice Program Graduates and Mentors, as well as our ASE Master Automobile Technicians certified on tests A1-A8 and L1. Our employees hold over 300 certifications combined!

Apprentice Program Graduates and Mentors:

Tanner Galbreath (Apprentice) and Richard Hazleton (Mentor)

Irvin Martinez (Apprentice) and Dondy Adams (Mentor)

Brian Morganstern (Apprentice) and Robert Newberry (Mentor)

Apprentice Program Mentors:

Jason Alyea

Julio Argueta

Danny Chappell

Josh Epperson

Mike Flanigan

Dale Gilbert

Eric Mckenzie

Ed Mitchell

ASE Master Automobile Technicians certified on tests A1-A8 and L1:

Josh Epperson, Ashburn Farms

Douglas Burns, Centreville

Danny Chappelle, Centreville

Stephen Culver, Centreville

Paul Heath, Centreville

Richard Hazleton, Cascades

Jeremy Farrigno, Dulles

Rick Funderberg, Gainesville

Brad Ulloa, Gainesville

Chris Allen, Main Street

Dale Gilbert, One Loudoun

David Nichols, South Riding