Virginia Tire Recognizes Excellence at 2017-18 Awards Breakfast
Virginia Tire & Auto celebrated its 2017-2018 Awards Breakfast on February 9th at the Marriott Westfield in Chantilly, Virginia, recognizing the dedication and work of the company’s top performers. The award recipients were chosen based on nominations from their peers.
“Trust, integrity, professionalism – these values are not aspirational. These are at the core of who we are and have been for 40 years. The Awards Breakfast honors individuals who exemplify these values every day,” says Julie Holmes, President at Virginia Tire & Auto.
The 2017-2018 award recipients include:
Hospitality Award Recipient:
Renato Cruz, South Riding
Development Award Recipients:
Ed Mitchell, Ashburn Farms
Soukseurn Sorlouangsana, Centreville
Growth Award Recipients:
Javier Benitez, Ashburn Farms
Tre Quarles, Broadlands
Cindy Martinez, Central Business Office
VTA Spirit Award Recipient:
John Shearer, Call Center
General Service Award Recipients:
Dale Williams, Bristow
Tavis Brumfield, Broadlands
Boyan Nikolov, Dulles
Kevin Collins, One Loudoun
Dan Davidson, Springfield
Team Player Award Recipients:
Daniel Stribling, Centreville
Tin Win, Chantilly
Chris Dutton, Dulles
In addition to recognizing individual award recipients, we also honor our Apprentice Program Graduates and Mentors, as well as our ASE Master Automobile Technicians certified on tests A1-A8 and L1. Our employees hold over 300 certifications combined!
Apprentice Program Graduates and Mentors:
Tanner Galbreath (Apprentice) and Richard Hazleton (Mentor)
Irvin Martinez (Apprentice) and Dondy Adams (Mentor)
Brian Morganstern (Apprentice) and Robert Newberry (Mentor)
Apprentice Program Mentors:
Jason Alyea
Julio Argueta
Danny Chappell
Josh Epperson
Mike Flanigan
Dale Gilbert
Eric Mckenzie
Ed Mitchell
ASE Master Automobile Technicians certified on tests A1-A8 and L1:
Josh Epperson, Ashburn Farms
Douglas Burns, Centreville
Danny Chappelle, Centreville
Stephen Culver, Centreville
Paul Heath, Centreville
Richard Hazleton, Cascades
Jeremy Farrigno, Dulles
Rick Funderberg, Gainesville
Brad Ulloa, Gainesville
Chris Allen, Main Street
Dale Gilbert, One Loudoun
David Nichols, South Riding