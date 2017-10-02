Virginia Tire Donating to IMJ

Virginia Tire & Auto, a Tire Review Top Shop Winner in 2012, is donating a portion of proceeds from oil changes through June 2018 to the International Justice Mission (IJM).

Washington Redskins Quarterback Kirk Cousins, a customer of the Dulles location of Virginia Tire & Auto, is a longtime supporter of IJM.

“Virginia Tire & Auto is a family-owned and operated business that stands in support of people who work to protect the most vulnerable among us and uphold human dignity,” said Julie Holmes, president, Virginia Tire & Auto. “We are very grateful to our good friend, Kirk Cousins, for making us aware of IJM, and we hope our small contribution will aid in their efforts.”

IJM is the largest international anti-slavery organization in the world working to protect the poor from violence and human trafficking throughout the developing world. IJM partners with local authorities to rescue victims, bring criminals to justice, restore survivors, and strengthen justice systems.

Virginia Tire & Auto operates 13 locations in Ashburn, Bristow, Centreville, Chantilly, Fairfax (Main Street Shell), Falls Church, Gainesville, South Riding, Springfield, and Sterling.