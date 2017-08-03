Virginia Tire & Auto’s New Challenge Tests Fans Car IQ

Virginia Tire & Auto is challenging car lovers to enter for chance to go test their car knowledge against NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins. Five winners will be elected on Aug. 7 and will get to meet Cousins in person and have a chance to win amazing prizes.

Contestants can enter the challenge enter the contest on Virginia Tire & Auto’s Facebook page before Aug. 7 at midnight.

The event will take place Aug. 11 at 4:00p.m. in Northern Virginia with the exact location to be announced.