News/Car IQ
August 3, 2017

Virginia Tire & Auto’s New Challenge Tests Fans Car IQ

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

ZC Rubber Opens Second Retail Location in Thailand

TravelCenters of America Launches New Blog

Sumitomo and USW Reach Tentative Agreement

ITDG Appoints New President and CEO

Cooper Tire Reports Q2 Earnings

Shop Fix Academy Offers New Membership Option

Pep Boys Acquires Connecticut Dealer

TIA Board of Directors Elects Leaders

Avon Tyres Sponsors Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis

Carlstar Group Opens New Distribution Center

Virginia Tire & Auto is challenging car lovers to enter for chance to go test their car knowledge against NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins. Five winners will be elected on Aug. 7 and will get to meet Cousins in person and have a chance to win amazing prizes.

Contestants can enter the challenge enter the contest on Virginia Tire & Auto’s Facebook page before Aug. 7 at midnight.

The event will take place Aug. 11 at 4:00p.m. in Northern Virginia with the exact location to be announced.

Show Full Article