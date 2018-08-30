Virginia Tire & Auto Celebrates Re-Opening of Renovated Store

Virginia Tire & Auto has reopened its Springfield facility in Fairfax, Virginia after extensive renovation.

The location, at 6620 Backlick Road in Fairfax’s Springfield Commercial Revitalization District Development, underwent a demo and rebuild featuring façade improvements, landscaping and lighting and re-opened on Aug. 24.

The Fairfax County Office of Community Revitalization facilitates strategic redevelopment and investment opportunities within targeted communities in Fairfax County, Virginia that align with the community’s vision and improves the economic vitality, appearance, and function of those areas. Springfield is one of nine targeted commercial areas.

Myron Boncarosky, founder and chairman of Virginia Tire & Auto, has a long history with 6620 Backlick Road, according to Virginia Tire & Auto. In 1966, as a Texaco representative, he trained the Texaco dealer who owned the property. In 1980, Boncarosky purchased the Texaco service station, which eventually became Backlick Shell.

In early 2000, he purchased the adjacent Brookfield Plaza Shell and a Virginia Tire & Auto was later built on the Brookfield Plaza Shell property. As part of the revitalization, Virginia Tire & Auto completely demolished and rebuilt the Backlick Shell facility, bringing the 1960s era service station to 2018 standards and consumer expectations. Virginia Tire & Auto will operate out of both of the facilities at 6620 and 6626 Backlick Road.

“Our company has a long history with this property and it is important for us to be heavily-invested in the Springfield Revitalization District,” said Mike Holmes, Virginia Tire & Auto CEO. “As we celebrate more than 40 years in business, we will always deliver the exceptional customer service and matchless experience my father-in-law began in 1976.”

“Virginia Tire and Auto is a tremendous family owned and operated part our community, and they’ve made innumerable contributions to our area over the years,” said Jeffrey C. McKay, a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “I’m excited to see the new renovations and am certain these upgrades and recommitment to its customers and the Springfield community will have many positive, long-lasting impacts.”

The combined Springfield location features include:

12 bays

Shell gasoline

State-of-the-art equipment

Extended hours

Loaner car service (a fleet of 50 vehicles company-wide)

Dedicated customer shuttle

Kids play area

“As part of this revitalization project, we will continue to preserve the neighboring Calamo Street Park by maintaining the landscaping at the park — it is our gift to the community,” Holmes said. “Our customers can continue to rely on our commitment to car care service at the new Springfield location and all of our locations.”

The Springfield location will celebrate with a grand opening/ribbon cutting celebration at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 featuring McKay and other representatives from Fairfax County, Springfield, Virginia Tire & Auto and friends of Virginia Tire & Auto.