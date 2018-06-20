Virginia Automotive Association Elects New Officers
The Virginia Automotive Association elected its new officers at its annual meeting April 14 at The Omni Homestead in Hot Springs, Virginia.
The following officers and new board members were elected:
- President– John Kline, Old Dominion Tire Services, Midlothian, Virginia
- President Elect– Chris Barnett, Tire Tread Services, Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Secretary/Treasurer– Jerry Tatum, Leete Tire and Auto Service, Petersburg, Virgina
- Past President– Scott Brown, Cardinal Plaza Shell, Springfield, Virginia
The association’s new board members include: ST Billingsley, B & W Associates, Woodbridge, Virgina; Andrea Ellett, Winding Brook Tire Pros, Milford, Virgina; Kim Taylor, Titan Auto & Tire, South Chesterfield, Virgina.