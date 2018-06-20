News/Virginia Automotive Association
June 20, 2018

Virginia Automotive Association Elects New Officers

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tire Pros Looks to Drive Traffic to Franchisees with New 'Hassle Free. Guaranteed.' Brand Campaign

Maxam Tire Introduces New Construction Tire

Nexen Tire Adds Sizes to Roadian MTX Tire Lineup

Capital Tire CEO Thomas Geiger Dies

Bridgestone Selected as Global OE on Next-Generation BMW X3

Bridgestone Launches New Retail Showroom Program for Tire Dealers

AAA: Worn Tires Put Drivers At Risk

Nexen Tire Wins International Design Awards

Mahle Introduces 10-Ton Wheel Lift

TireHub Seen as Positive for Goodyear Tire in Long Run, Longbow Research Reports

Virginia Automotive Association
John Kline (L) and Chris Barnett of the Virginia Automotive Association.

The Virginia Automotive Association elected its new officers at its annual meeting April 14 at The Omni Homestead in Hot Springs, Virginia.

The following officers and new board members were elected:

  • President– John Kline, Old Dominion Tire Services, Midlothian, Virginia
  • President Elect– Chris Barnett, Tire Tread Services, Fredericksburg, Virginia
  • Secretary/Treasurer– Jerry Tatum, Leete Tire and Auto Service, Petersburg, Virgina
  • Past President– Scott Brown, Cardinal Plaza Shell, Springfield, Virginia

The association’s new board members include: ST Billingsley, B & W Associates, Woodbridge, Virgina; Andrea Ellett, Winding Brook Tire Pros, Milford, Virgina; Kim Taylor, Titan Auto & Tire, South Chesterfield, Virgina.

Show Full Article