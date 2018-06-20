Virginia Automotive Association Elects New Officers

The Virginia Automotive Association elected its new officers at its annual meeting April 14 at The Omni Homestead in Hot Springs, Virginia.

The following officers and new board members were elected:

President– John Kline, Old Dominion Tire Services, Midlothian, Virginia

President Elect– Chris Barnett, Tire Tread Services, Fredericksburg, Virginia

Secretary/Treasurer– Jerry Tatum, Leete Tire and Auto Service, Petersburg, Virgina

Past President– Scott Brown, Cardinal Plaza Shell, Springfield, Virginia

The association’s new board members include: ST Billingsley, B & W Associates, Woodbridge, Virgina; Andrea Ellett, Winding Brook Tire Pros, Milford, Virgina; Kim Taylor, Titan Auto & Tire, South Chesterfield, Virgina.