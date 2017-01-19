News/Vipal Rubber
January 19, 2017

Vipal Rubber Offers New Version of DV-RT4 Tread

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

VipalRubber_DVRT4Tread

Vipal Rubber has updated its DV-RT4 tread.

Traditionally, the DV-RT4 has been used for highway transport, but the new design features enhancements that make it suitable for regional use as well, the company said.

“We strive to offer products with a wide range of use and benefits for a variety of segments. In the case of the new DV-RT4, we’ve made some key adjustments to it in order to enhance the performance, making it also suited to use in the regional segment while maintaining the excellent results, already well-known, in the highway segment,” said Henrique Brito, technology and quality manager at Vipal Rubber.

Enhancements on the Dv-RT4 include ties between lugs to provide better balance and stability in severe conditions, Vipal said. The tread features a wider contact area with the ground and offers abrasion resistance and uniform wear throughout its life. It also provides better grip on slippery surfaces, such as mud and snow, the tiremaker said.

