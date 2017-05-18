News
May 18, 2017

Video: Goodyear, Cavs Partner for Jerseys

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Video: Goodyear, Cavs Partner for Jerseys

NTN Announces Additions to Automotive Aftermarket Team

Huf Electronics Celebrates 20 Years in TPMS

Alligator Announces New Manufacturer Representatives

Alliance Tire Americas Named Sponsor of Tractor Pullers Association

TIA ATS Class Coming to Seattle, Sarasota

Video Maintenance Minute: Tires and Bushings

NAM, Goodyear Award Ohio Senator for Manufacturing Support

McCarthy Tire Purchases Commercial Division of Sandone Tire

Cooper Launches Evolution H/T

“Neighbors since birth. Teammates at last,” was the sentiment that surrounded the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Cleveland Cavaliers partnership announcement on May 15 at the Quicken Loans Arena.

Starting during the 2017-2018 season, the 2016 NBA Champions will wear jerseys featuring Goodyear’s Wingfoot logo. This is the first season the NBA will allow teams to have sponsors on their jerseys.

Check out the full press conference above. For more information on the sponsorship click here.