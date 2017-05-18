Video: Goodyear, Cavs Partner for Jerseys

“Neighbors since birth. Teammates at last,” was the sentiment that surrounded the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Cleveland Cavaliers partnership announcement on May 15 at the Quicken Loans Arena.

Starting during the 2017-2018 season, the 2016 NBA Champions will wear jerseys featuring Goodyear’s Wingfoot logo. This is the first season the NBA will allow teams to have sponsors on their jerseys.

Check out the full press conference above. For more information on the sponsorship click here.