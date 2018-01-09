Vehicle Inspection Systems (VIS) has announced that Jamie Untersinger will be the company’s newest business development manager. Untersinger will work with the VIS team to further develop the growing portfolio of regional, national and international accounts.

“I am looking forward to starting this new chapter in my professional career at VIS,” Untersinger said. “I am excited to work with the team to further strengthen their portfolio of accounts and the VIS brand.”

Untersinger joins the team with more than 20 years of experience in the fleet and transportation industry. He has worked in the mechanical light truck, auto and commercial truck tire industries. He recently worked with several tire businesses including Myers Tire Supply.

The rollout of VIS’ newly announced pay-per-use model will be Untersinger’s priority. This model allows the VIS-Polish wheel polishing machine to be used on an as-needed basis, rather than paying for the machine up-front. He will focus on expansion of the VIS-Polish to a wider customer base. He will also be part of the growth of VIS’ full product line across various transportation sectors.

“Jamie’s experience working within the tire industry will be very beneficial to growing our company,” said Mark Keegans, VIS Vice President. “With Jamie on board, our knowledge in the tire industry will strengthen as we provide more feet on the ground. In turn, this will accelerate our growth. Our VIS team is very pleased to bring Jamie on board.”