News/Indiana
July 24, 2017

Vehicle Inspection Systems Awarded Brake Tester Contract from Indiana

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

VIS has been awarded a contract to supply the state of Indiana with an in-ground VIS-Check brake tester unit. This unit will be in addition to multiple other VIS brake testers that the state of Indiana currently utilizes.

The VIS-Check will be added to the new inspection station on I65 North Bound in Seymour, Ind.

“Our VIS-Check unit will be a great addition to the State of Indiana’s inspection infrastructure,” Mark Keegans, VIS vice president, said. “We are very excited that the state has once again chosen our equipment. The VIS-Check is unrivalled in the enforcement marketplace.”

The Seymour and Richmond locations both have in-ground VIS brake testers. The state also has two VIS portable brake tester units.

