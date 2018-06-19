Valvoline to Add Quick Lube Centers in California, Florida

Valvoline Inc. announced recently that its franchisee, Henley Pacific SF, LLC, has acquired four quick lube locations in the San Francisco Bay Area, that are now operating as Valvoline Instant Oil Change service centers. The company also announced that another franchisee, Sunshine Lubes, has opened a new Valvoline Instant Oil Change in Fort Myers, Florida.

Valvoline says that a core element to its strategy is to accelerate the growth of its quick-lube model.

Henley Pacific SF, LLC, operates all seven quick-lube locations in the greater Bay Area. The four newest California service centers are located at 1799 19th Avenue in San Francisco, 908 Diablo Avenue in Novato, 1524 2nd Street in San Rafael and 690 Mendocino Boulevard in Santa Rosa.

Sunshine Lubes operates six of the eight Valvoline Instant Oil Change quick-lube locations in the greater Fort Myers area. The newest service center is at 3430 Forum Boulevard.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change service centers let customers stay in their cars and watch certified technicians perform their service. Full-service oil changes are done in about 15 minutes, Valvoline says. Technicians can perform a range of preventive maintenance services, including transmission, radiator and air-conditioning services; safety parts replacement, including wiper blades and light bulbs; and tire rotation. Most locations also offer fuel system and battery services.