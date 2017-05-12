News/Valvoline
May 12, 2017

Valvoline Opens New HQ in Kentucky

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Valvoline Opens New HQ in Kentucky

Photo Courtesy of Valvoline.

Valvoline recently dedicated the company’s new $35 million, 162,400-square-foot world headquarters in Lexington, Ky.

“Valvoline has the vision to build the world’s leading engine- and automotive-maintenance business,” said Sam Mitchell, CEO of Valvoline Inc., during the dedication. “We don’t have to be the biggest, but we are going to be the best.”

On hand for the dedication were Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, and Commerce Lexington board chair Carla Blanton. Also in attendance were community partners and approximately 650 employees.

“Today is a great day for Valvoline,” Mitchell said afterward. “We officially dedicated our new headquarters, an amazing building that reflects our brand and our collaborative, innovative culture. But perhaps more important, it reflects our ongoing commitment to Kentucky and the communities we serve. We’re proud to call Lexington home.”

