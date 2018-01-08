News/Valvoline
January 8, 2018

Valvoline Opens Instant Oil Change Locations in Georgia, Oregon

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Mitchell1 Head to Speak on Industry Trends, Emerging Tech at Auto Conference

Falken Spotted on the All-New 2019 Subaru Ascent

Peterbilt Autonomous Truck to be displayed at CES 2018

Pirelli Designs Custom P Zero Tire for new BMW M5

Cooper Recalls Over 41,000 Tires

James Develin Pays Visit to Sullivan Tire Location

New CEO, Executives at Hankook

Where Dealers Get Their Service Parts

Long-Time Philly-Area Tire Shop to Close

Tenneco Launches 12 New Monroe Quick-Struts This Month

Valvoline Instant Oil Change
Valvoline will open instant oil change locations in Oregon and Georgia this year.

 

Valvoline Inc. has announced new Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations have been opened in Portland, Oregon, and Pooler, Georgia, the first store in the Savannah market.

The Georgia location will be managed by franchisee SteelToe Group LLC. According to the company, a core element of their strategy is to accelerate the rollout of a quick-lube model aimed at delivering a quick, easy and trusted experience
for customers.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change service centers let customers stay in their cars and watch VIOC’s trained technicians perform their service. In addition to full-service oil changes done in about 15 minutes, VIOC performs a wide range of preventive maintenance services, including transmission, radiator and air-conditioning services; safety parts replacement, including wiper blades and light bulbs; and tire rotation.

Most locations also offer fuel system and battery services. Technicians are trained using an ASE®-certified training program and service most vehicle makes and models, including luxury, diesel, and hybrid vehicles.

The service center in Pooler is located at 141 Tanger Outlet Blvd. Store hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

The Portland service center is at 4125 SE Powell Blvd. Store hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new locations join a network of over 1,100 existing Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations in the United states, the second most in the United States of any chain.

Show Full Article