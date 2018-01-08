Valvoline Inc. has announced new Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations have been opened in Portland, Oregon, and Pooler, Georgia, the first store in the Savannah market.

The Georgia location will be managed by franchisee SteelToe Group LLC. According to the company, a core element of their strategy is to accelerate the rollout of a quick-lube model aimed at delivering a quick, easy and trusted experience

for customers.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change service centers let customers stay in their cars and watch VIOC’s trained technicians perform their service. In addition to full-service oil changes done in about 15 minutes, VIOC performs a wide range of preventive maintenance services, including transmission, radiator and air-conditioning services; safety parts replacement, including wiper blades and light bulbs; and tire rotation.

Most locations also offer fuel system and battery services. Technicians are trained using an ASE®-certified training program and service most vehicle makes and models, including luxury, diesel, and hybrid vehicles.

The service center in Pooler is located at 141 Tanger Outlet Blvd. Store hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

The Portland service center is at 4125 SE Powell Blvd. Store hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new locations join a network of over 1,100 existing Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations in the United states, the second most in the United States of any chain.