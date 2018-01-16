The Auto Care Association has commended the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) for its results of the 2017 Out-of-Cycle Review of Notorious Markets Report and its decision to re-list Alibaba’s Taobao platform as a notorious market.

The report identifies 43 online and physical markets around the world that engage in and facilitate substantial copyright piracy and trademark counterfeiting. Among other measures, USTR calls on Alibaba to consider banning widely-counterfeited products such as brake pads and other automotive parts that are not ordinarily sold on consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplaces.