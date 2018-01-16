News/Auto Care Association
January 16, 2018

Auto Care Association Commends Re-list of Alibaba as Counterfeit Auto Parts Market

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Yokohama to Expand Off-Highway Tire Production Capacity in India

Auto Care Association Commends Re-list of Alibaba as Counterfeit Auto Parts Market

Pirelli Creates 6 Tires for New Lamborghini URUS

International Brake Industries Names New VP of Sales

Top Shop Tip of the Week – Planning, People Management and Giving Back

James Develin Pays Visit to Sullivan Tire Location

Where Dealers Get Their Service Parts

Tenneco Launches 12 New Monroe Quick-Struts This Month

Plug-in Electric Vehicle Sales Top 1 Million in 2017

Bridgestone Store Managers Recognized For Helping Boys & Girls Club

The Auto Care Association has commended the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) for its results of the 2017 Out-of-Cycle Review of Notorious Markets Report and its decision to re-list Alibaba’s Taobao platform as a notorious market.

The report identifies 43 online and physical markets around the world that engage in and facilitate substantial copyright piracy and trademark counterfeiting. Among other measures, USTR calls on Alibaba to consider banning widely-counterfeited products such as brake pads and other automotive parts that are not ordinarily sold on consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplaces.

Show Full Article