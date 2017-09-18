USTMA Visits Capitol Hill

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association sent nine “Tire Manufacturing Ambassadors” to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers and promote the contributions of the tire industry.

Each participating USTMA member chose its respective Tire Manufacturing Ambassador because she or he takes initiative and motivates others to excel; demonstrates significant organizational commitment; leads by example to contribute to productivity and outcomes, and demonstrates professional and ethical excellence.

“This is an important new program that we initiated to communicate our industry’s contributions and key issues to congressional offices,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “Bringing constituents to Capitol Hill that work in USTMA member facilities adds an important dimension to the conversation with members of Congress about this vital industry that generates thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic output to our nation.”

The Tire Manufacturing Ambassadors and USTMA staff met with more than a dozen congressional offices that represent USTMA members. Tire Manufacturing Ambassadors explained their respective roles in the company and the contributions that tire manufacturer facilities bring to local communities. They also urged Congress to work with USTMA members to exempt steel used in tire manufacturing from a U.S. Commerce Department investigation to determine the effects of steel imports on national security, the association said.