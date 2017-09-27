USTMA Urges President to Nominate NHTSA Administrator

The U.S. Tire Manufactures Association (USTMA) is urging the Trump Administration to nominate an administrator for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO, wrote a letter to Trump asking him to accelerate his efforts to fill this vacancy.

“NHTSA’s role in regulating the motor vehicle, tire and motor vehicle equipment industries requires leadership to ensure implementation of smart, efficient regulations required by Congress to ensure a competitive marketplace,” Luke wrote.

“We stand ready to work with your Administration and eventual nominee to advance motorist safety while promoting a competitive and successful U.S. tire manufacturing industry,” wrote Luke.

Read the full letter here.