USTMA Releases New Report on U.S. Scrap Tire Markets

Over 81% of scrap tires are re-used in products such as tire-derived fuel, rubber modified asphalt and other products, according to a report issued by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA), in its “2017 U.S. Scrap Tire Management Summary.”

USTMA is the national trade association for tire manufacturers that produce tires in the U.S. In 1991, when USTMA first started its efforts to re-purpose scrap tires, only one in ten was reused and there were more than one billion scrap tires in stockpiles. In 2017, there were roughly 60 million tires in stockpiles, a 94% decrease.

“Scrap tire management in the U.S. demonstrates an environmental success story – one that not enough people know about,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA President and CEO. “Over the past 30 years, USTMA has worked with state partners to find uses for scrap tires. This success is reflective of the commitment to environmental responsibility from our industry, and we look forward to building on these successes as we work towards our goal of 100 percent of scrap tires reused.”

USTMA’s Scrap Tire Program will be focusing on two key areas of growth in the future: tire-derived fuel, and rubber modified asphalt. Tire-derived fuel, which is used for industrial purposes, consumed about 106 million scrap tires in 2017. Rubber-modified asphalt, another key growth area, can be used to build safer and more durable roads than other traditional types of asphalt. USTMA is working with stakeholders in states to increase awareness for the benefits of these two products.

Other highlights from the report include: