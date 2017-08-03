USTMA Predicts Slight Decrease in Tire Shipments

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) is projecting that 2017 U.S. tire shipments will drop slightly to 318.1 million units compared to 318.4 million in 2016. USTMA is the national trade association for tire manufacturers in the U.S.

The USTMA expects original equipment passenger tire shipments to decrease by 1.8 million units compared to 2016 while passenger replacement tire shipments are projected to increase by 1.8 million units. Original equipment light truck and truck tire shipments are expected to increase while decreases are projected for replacement light truck and truck tire shipments.

RMA 2017 Projected Tire Shipments

2016 – Final 2017 Forecast % Change Units +/(-)

Original Equipment Tires

Passenger 49.3 47.5 -3.6 -1.8

Light Truck 4.9 5.2 5.6 0.3

Truck 5.0 5.2 4.2 0.2

Replacement Tires

Passenger 208.6 210.5 0.9 1.8

Light Truck 31.9 31.2 -2.0 -0.6

Truck 18.6 18.5 -0.5 -0.1

Total Shipments: 318.4 318.1 -0.1 -0.2

Note: All shipments in millions. Figures may not add up due to rounding.