News/decrease in OE tires
August 3, 2017

USTMA Predicts Slight Decrease in Tire Shipments

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) is projecting that 2017 U.S. tire shipments will drop slightly to 318.1 million units compared to 318.4 million in 2016. USTMA is the national trade association for tire manufacturers in the U.S.

The USTMA expects original equipment passenger tire shipments to decrease by 1.8 million units compared to 2016 while passenger replacement tire shipments are projected to increase by 1.8 million units. Original equipment light truck and truck tire shipments are expected to increase while decreases are projected for replacement light truck and truck tire shipments.

RMA 2017 Projected Tire Shipments

2016 – Final   2017 Forecast          % Change      Units +/(-)

Original Equipment Tires                                    

Passenger      49.3                47.5                -3.6                 -1.8

Light Truck    4.9                   5.2                   5.6                  0.3

Truck              5.0                   5.2                   4.2                  0.2

 

Replacement Tires                                    

Passenger      208.6              210.5              0.9                  1.8

Light Truck    31.9                31.2                -2.0                 -0.6

Truck              18.6                18.5                -0.5                 -0.1

Total Shipments: 318.4      318.1          -0.1                -0.2

Note: All shipments in millions. Figures may not add up due to rounding.

