USTMA Praises Signing of Ohio Unsafe Tires Bill

The USTMA is praising an unsafe tire bill passed in Ohio and signed by Governor John Kasich.

“The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) applauds Ohio Gov. John Kasich who signed legislation today to prohibit the installation of unsafe used tires that pose a risk to Ohio motorists,” the association said in a statement.

Sen. Frank LaRose (R-Hudson) and Rep. Robert Sprague (R-Findlay) sponsored the new law, which will impose a fine on a business that installs tires that exhibit any one of several unsafe conditions such as worn-out tread, visible damage or improper repairs. Additionally, installation of an unsafe used tire would violate the Ohio Consumer Sales Practice Act (Sec. 1345.03). The new law takes effect July 1, 2019.

“USTMA applauds Governor Kasich for taking this important action to protect Ohio motorists from unsafe used tires”, said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “And we thank Senator Larose and Representative Sprague for their leadership and commitment to advancing motorist safety.”

In addition to USTMA, the national trade association for U.S. tire manufacturers, all USTMA member companies, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Ohio Manufacturers Association, Ohio Conference of AAA Clubs, Ohio Tire and Automotive Association, the Property Casualty Insurance Association and the Tire Industry Association supported the legislation.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that worn-out tires are three times more likely to be involved in a crash than tires with sufficient tread depth. NHTSA crash statistics indicate that about 738 fatalities are attributed to tire-related causes annually.

USTMA research shows that more than 30 million used tires are available for sale nationally each year. The legislation does not ban all used tire sales. It targets used tires that have specific, well-established, unsafe conditions.

Tires worn to 1/16th of an inch are worn-out and are dangerous because they no longer provide sufficient grip on the road, particularly under wet conditions. Tires with damage exposing steel belts or other internal components threaten a tire’s structural integrity. Improperly repaired tires can suffer loss of inflation pressure or have hidden damage that may contribute to tire failure. Tires with bulges indicate possible internal damage that can lead to tread separation.