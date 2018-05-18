USTMA, Ohio Legislators to Highlight Unsafe Used Tire Bill During National Tire Safety Week

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) will gather with Ohio legislators next week in to support the state’s unsafe used tire legislation and promote National Tire Safety Week.

State Senator Frank LaRose and State Rep. Robert Sprague, as well as other supporters, will urge the Ohio House along with USTMA to pass S.B. 223, to prevent the installation of unsafe used tires on motor vehicles. The event takes place during National Tire Safety Week, a USTMA initiative designed to educate consumers about proper tire care and maintenance, including concerns with unsafe used tires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that worn-out tires are three times more likely to be involved in a crash than tires with a sufficient tread depth. Federal crash statistics indicate that in 2016, more than 700 fatalities were attributed to tire-related causes. Consumers should approach a used tire purchase decisions with caution, USTMA says, since it can be difficult to accurately track the storage, maintenance and service history of any tire. S.B. 223 would clearly define the characteristics of unsafe used tires and prohibit the installation of any such tires on a vehicle that would travel on public highways.

National Tire Safety Week lasts from May 21-28. This year’s theme is “Know Your Roll” and will educate motorists about the importance of proper tire care and maintenance, including concerns with unsafe used tires.