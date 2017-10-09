USTMA Celebrates Manufacturing Day

U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA), is celebrating Manufacturing Day in 2017. The annual event designed to amplify the voice of individual manufacturers and bring together a chorus of manufacturers with shared concerns and challenges across the nation.

“Tire manufacturing provides well-paying jobs with opportunities for advancement, and delivers economic output that ripples across the U.S. economy and helps sustain communities,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “These jobs enable factory workers, engineers, scientists and others to unlock the value of a mobile society by producing advanced, high-quality products that are indispensable to the mobility of people and goods.”

USTMA is working to educate policymakers about the industry’s economic impact and to highlight tire technology, engineering and innovation, the association said.