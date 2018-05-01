The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) has appointed Kimberly Kleine to be its new vice president of public affairs.

Kleine will be responsible for developing and overseeing all USTMA’s public affairs strategies and programs, including communications, media relations and federal and state public policy advocacy. She comes to USTMA with nearly 30 years of policy, public affairs and executive leadership experience in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, she served as the managing director at Burson-Marsteller’s Healthcare Practice where she managed business development and led executive-level communications and advocacy for numerous clients.

“We are excited to have Kim Kleine join USTMA,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “Kim’s experience, energy and vision will be a great asset to our team, our members and the tire manufacturing industry.”

During her tenure at the global PR firm Ketchum, Kleine consulted for a leading financial services company, a global management consulting firm, a diversified pharmaceutical and health products company and a biopharmaceutical company launching biologic medicines. Kleine’s work focused on clients seeking strategic communications for corporate positioning, thought leadership, policy and issues management, influencer campaigns, coalition building and paid and social media.

She has served in numerous senior leadership roles at the Department of Health and Human Services, including the Office of the Secretary, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Health Resources and Services Administration. In HRSA, her work spanned the implementation of healthcare reform and modernization of its workforce programs. In CMS,Kleine led all aspects of external affairs and communications, including marketing and multi-million-dollar public service campaigns. As a principal advisor to the HHS Secretary, Kleine provided centralized leadership for HHS’s public affairs programs across the department’s operating and staffing divisions and regional offices.

Prior to her government service, Kim was a producer for CNN and worked in the investigative unit of ABC’s Primetime Live.