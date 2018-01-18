News/tire tariff
January 18, 2018

Used-Tire Dealers Protest Higher Customs Fees in Azerbaijan

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Goodyear Pilots Tire Maintenance Program for On-Demand Mobility Services

ASA Opposes Missouri Anti-Safety Inspection Legislation

Tenneco Expects Growth in 2018

Smithers Enhances Global Tire and Wheel Testing Capabilities

Hoosier Tire Mourns Passing of Co-Founder

James Develin Pays Visit to Sullivan Tire Location

Where Dealers Get Their Service Parts

Tenneco Launches 12 New Monroe Quick-Struts This Month

Plug-in Electric Vehicle Sales Top 1 Million in 2017

Bridgestone Store Managers Recognized For Helping Boys & Girls Club

Azerbaijan flag
Used tire dealers are protesting a tripling of the tariffs on used tires, which started Jan. 1.

This week, used tire dealers and wheel suppliers rallied in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to protest against increased customs fees for imported used tires, RadioFreeEurope reported.

Protesters have gathered this week calling for the cancellation of the tax hike. News outlets say they are protesting against tripling the import duties on tires, which some say could stimulate the need for domestic tire production in the country.

As of January 1, the customs fee for one container with 2,000 used car tires rose to 45,000 manats ($26,400), according to RadioFreeEurope. The price increase means the price of a used retread tire rose from 30-50 manats ($18-$30) to 120-150 manats ($70-$88).

According to Azernews, the automotive industry is the second largest industry in the country behind real estate. The country, a former Soviet nation bordered by Armenia to the west and Iran to the South, has not had thriving tire production in the country since before the collapse of the USSR.

Show Full Article