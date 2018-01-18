Used-Tire Dealers Protest Higher Customs Fees in Azerbaijan

This week, used tire dealers and wheel suppliers rallied in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to protest against increased customs fees for imported used tires, RadioFreeEurope reported.

Protesters have gathered this week calling for the cancellation of the tax hike. News outlets say they are protesting against tripling the import duties on tires, which some say could stimulate the need for domestic tire production in the country.

As of January 1, the customs fee for one container with 2,000 used car tires rose to 45,000 manats ($26,400), according to RadioFreeEurope. The price increase means the price of a used retread tire rose from 30-50 manats ($18-$30) to 120-150 manats ($70-$88).

According to Azernews, the automotive industry is the second largest industry in the country behind real estate. The country, a former Soviet nation bordered by Armenia to the west and Iran to the South, has not had thriving tire production in the country since before the collapse of the USSR.